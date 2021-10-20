Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 303,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

