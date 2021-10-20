MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Holdings Raised by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat comprises about 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.20% of MasterCraft Boat worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,377. The firm has a market cap of $502.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

