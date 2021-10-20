Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

