Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.50. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.