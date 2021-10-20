MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,394,789 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

MediaZest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

