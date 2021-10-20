Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Up 1.2%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.08 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). 125,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 124,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £200.34 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Medica Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

