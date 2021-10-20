Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $144.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.
MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.
NYSE MDT opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
