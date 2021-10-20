Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $144.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE MDT opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

