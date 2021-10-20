Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.75, but opened at $123.45. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medtronic shares last traded at $120.19, with a volume of 95,967 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

