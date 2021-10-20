Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185,619 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.38% of Medtronic worth $628,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

