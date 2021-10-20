Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $586.31

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 586.31 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 751.20 ($9.81). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.80), with a volume of 2,064,151 shares changing hands.

MGGT has been the topic of several research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 772.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

