Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $550.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercantile Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

