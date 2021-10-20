Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.06

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 349700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.0505618 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

