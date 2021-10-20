Meridian Network Trading Up 13.4% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $211,775.23 and approximately $1,200.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

