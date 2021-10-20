Methanex (MEOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

