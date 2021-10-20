Methanex (MEOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MEOH opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
About Methanex
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
