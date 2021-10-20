Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MCB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,451. The firm has a market cap of $733.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

