MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

MGEE opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 106,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

