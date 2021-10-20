Michael D. Fleisher Sells 6,172 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W stock opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

