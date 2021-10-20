Michael I. Mccabe Sells 4,100 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $176,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

