Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MFGP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 8,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,632. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.47. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

