Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.