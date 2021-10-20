MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 124,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,857,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MicroVision by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

