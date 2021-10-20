Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $197.21 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $200.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

