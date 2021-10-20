Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 7,489 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,541.71 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

