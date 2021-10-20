Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.05% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

