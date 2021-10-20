Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $431.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

