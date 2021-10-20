Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $587,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

