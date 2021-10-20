Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $640.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.48 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

