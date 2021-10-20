Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 136,263.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 145,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 360,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.