Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 5,829 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $4,920,722. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

