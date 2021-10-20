Mizuho Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CYBR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $181.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $187.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.44 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 201,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

