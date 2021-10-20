MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,197 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $178,476,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $151.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.