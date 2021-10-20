MML Investors Services LLC Buys 24,089 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

