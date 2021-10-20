MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,435 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,335,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

