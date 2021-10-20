MML Investors Services LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 485,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.