MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 19,690 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $778,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

