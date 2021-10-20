Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,250 shares of company stock valued at $137,245,505. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $333.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

