Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.