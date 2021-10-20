Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.