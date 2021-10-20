Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.