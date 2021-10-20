Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MYSRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

MYSRF stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

