Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

