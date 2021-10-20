Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $3,405,301.57 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $3,405,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard E. Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,385. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

