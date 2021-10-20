Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.92

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and traded as high as $82.12. Moog shares last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Moog alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $707.35 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.