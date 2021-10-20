Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

