Morgan Stanley Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $107.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

