Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

