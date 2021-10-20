Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 on Wednesday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

