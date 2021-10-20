Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.02. Approximately 2,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Specifically, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,092 shares of company stock worth $3,208,905. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 256.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 92.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth $23,446,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 108,218.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

