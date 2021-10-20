Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,376,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,253,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Mplx worth $455,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mplx by 724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 254,446 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 624,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

