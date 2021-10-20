M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $626.79 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.